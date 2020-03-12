Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT), Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

The shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $76 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ITT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Gordon Haskett was of a view that ITT is Buy in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Stifel thinks that ITT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $79.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.63% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $47.261 while ending the day at $47.94. During the trading session, a total of 937857.0 shares were traded which represents a -27.66% decline from the average session volume which is 734630.0 shares. ITT had ended its last session trading at $52.47. ITT Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.37, with a beta of 1.55. ITT Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ITT 52-week low price stands at $46.86 while its 52-week high price is $75.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ITT Inc. generated 612.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.08%. ITT Inc. has the potential to record 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) is now rated as Sector Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated PVG as Initiated on March 01, 2019, with its price target of $19.35 suggesting that PVG could surge by 51.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.51% to reach $13.66/share. It started the day trading at $7.37 and traded between $6.51 and $6.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVG’s 50-day SMA is 9.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.55. The stock has a high of $13.83 for the year while the low is $6.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.66%, as 11.09M ITT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.10% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.91% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.66% of Pretium Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.