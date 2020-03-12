Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)

The shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2017. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that IVR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on December 13, 2016. Nomura thinks that IVR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.06 while ending the day at $14.29. During the trading session, a total of 4.15 million shares were traded which represents a -59.03% decline from the average session volume which is 2.61 million shares. IVR had ended its last session trading at $15.57. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.46, with a beta of 0.81. IVR 52-week low price stands at $14.81 while its 52-week high price is $18.30.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.13%.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.83% to reach $17.57/share. It started the day trading at $10.80 and traded between $9.67 and $9.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRRM’s 50-day SMA is 15.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.25. The stock has a high of $17.20 for the year while the low is $10.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.64%, as 16.78M IVR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.94% of Verra Mobility Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.85, while the P/B ratio is 4.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co. bought more VRRM shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co. purchasing 3,799,115 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,001,379 shares of VRRM, with a total valuation of $318,065,885. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VRRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $175,938,662 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Verra Mobility Corporation shares by 11.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,180,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 831,835 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation which are valued at $123,900,200. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme. increased its Verra Mobility Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,432,752 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,349,858 shares and is now valued at $111,313,599. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Verra Mobility Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.