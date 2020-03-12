Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

The shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $26 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delek US Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the DK stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. JP Morgan was of a view that DK is Underweight in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Cowen thinks that DK is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.25% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.21 while ending the day at $10.62. During the trading session, a total of 4.24 million shares were traded which represents a -161.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. DK had ended its last session trading at $12.68. Delek US Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DK 52-week low price stands at $11.92 while its 52-week high price is $44.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Delek US Holdings Inc. generated 955.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1500.0%. Delek US Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.76% to reach $42.67/share. It started the day trading at $34.12 and traded between $31.395 and $31.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EYE’s 50-day SMA is 34.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.85. The stock has a high of $39.88 for the year while the low is $22.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.06%, as 6.54M DK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.39% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 78.76, while the P/B ratio is 3.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 636.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Adage Capital Management LP bought more EYE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP purchasing 160,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,681,773 shares of EYE, with a total valuation of $267,479,336. Fidelity Management & Research Co. meanwhile sold more EYE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $248,304,032 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its National Vision Holdings Inc. shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,994,690 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 77,634 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc. which are valued at $243,555,106. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I. increased its National Vision Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 27,093 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,883,421 shares and is now valued at $204,860,719. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of National Vision Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.