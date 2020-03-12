Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

The shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Underweight the AAOI stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Neutral rating by Rosenblatt in its report released on June 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Raymond James was of a view that AAOI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 22, 2019. Needham thinks that AAOI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.99 while ending the day at $7.04. During the trading session, a total of 933560.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.56% decline from the average session volume which is 800920.0 shares. AAOI had ended its last session trading at $8.12. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AAOI 52-week low price stands at $7.59 while its 52-week high price is $15.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Applied Optoelectronics Inc. generated 67.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.25%. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has the potential to record -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Credit Suisse also rated HIMX as Upgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that HIMX could surge by 34.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.31% to reach $5.21/share. It started the day trading at $3.668 and traded between $3.34 and $3.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIMX’s 50-day SMA is 4.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.99. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $1.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.32%, as 3.03M AAOI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.87% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 49.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.57% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Yiheng Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,769,847 shares of HIMX, with a total valuation of $16,059,548. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HIMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,471,993 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Himax Technologies Inc. shares by 23.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,539,791 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 295,831 shares of Himax Technologies Inc. which are valued at $6,559,510. Following these latest developments, around 12.30% of Himax Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.