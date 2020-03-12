Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY), Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

The shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amplify Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Outperform the AMPY stock while also putting a $10 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.11 while ending the day at $1.14. During the trading session, a total of 785892.0 shares were traded which represents a -156.49% decline from the average session volume which is 306400.0 shares. AMPY had ended its last session trading at $1.32. Amplify Energy Corp. currently has a market cap of $61.17 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.07, with a beta of 1.98. Amplify Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AMPY 52-week low price stands at $1.31 while its 52-week high price is $13.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amplify Energy Corp. generated 325000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 113.33%. Amplify Energy Corp. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $61. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.35% to reach $24.88/share. It started the day trading at $35.00 and traded between $31.22 and $32.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYME’s 50-day SMA is 44.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.69. The stock has a high of $52.75 for the year while the low is $14.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 440736.7 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.47%, as 464,845 AMPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of Zymeworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 430.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co. bought more ZYME shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co. purchasing 11,455 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,799,150 shares of ZYME, with a total valuation of $114,569,210. Perceptive Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more ZYME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,355,854 worth of shares.

Similarly, Great Point Partners LLC decreased its Zymeworks Inc. shares by 9.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,223,789 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -242,955 shares of Zymeworks Inc. which are valued at $91,019,684. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Zymeworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.