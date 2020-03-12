Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

The shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wynn Resorts Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the WYNN stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Strong Sell rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. Standpoint Research was of a view that WYNN is Hold in its latest report on January 16, 2020. Goldman thinks that WYNN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 181.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $146.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $80.16 while ending the day at $80.87. During the trading session, a total of 5.66 million shares were traded which represents a -81.35% decline from the average session volume which is 3.12 million shares. WYNN had ended its last session trading at $90.17. Wynn Resorts Limited currently has a market cap of $8.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 70.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.59, with a beta of 2.11. Wynn Resorts Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WYNN 52-week low price stands at $80.63 while its 52-week high price is $153.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wynn Resorts Limited generated 2.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 359.68%. Wynn Resorts Limited has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.57% to reach $3.94/share. It started the day trading at $0.45 and traded between $0.39 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTE’s 50-day SMA is 1.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.31. The stock has a high of $2.32 for the year while the low is $0.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.76%, as 16.67M WYNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.41% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -57.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.32% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Baytex Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.