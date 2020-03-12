Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

The shares of Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Royal Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that RGLD is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 16, 2019. Barclays thinks that RGLD is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $119.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $86.96 while ending the day at $88.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -159.15% decline from the average session volume which is 621710.0 shares. RGLD had ended its last session trading at $97.36. Royal Gold Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.67, with a beta of 0.36. Royal Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 RGLD 52-week low price stands at $80.65 while its 52-week high price is $138.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Royal Gold Inc. generated 80.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Royal Gold Inc. has the potential to record 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Pivotal Research Group also rated TLYS as Downgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that TLYS could surge by 60.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.55% to reach $11.83/share. It started the day trading at $5.25 and traded between $4.62 and $4.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLYS’s 50-day SMA is 8.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.16. The stock has a high of $11.30 for the year while the low is $5.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.18%, as 1.28M RGLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.85% of Tilly’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 433.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more TLYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 118,267 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,938,721 shares of TLYS, with a total valuation of $12,601,687. Divisar Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more TLYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,537,694 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Tilly’s Inc. shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,677,997 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 20,145 shares of Tilly’s Inc. which are valued at $10,906,981. In the same vein, Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. increased its Tilly’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 18,550 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,511,250 shares and is now valued at $9,823,125. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Tilly’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.