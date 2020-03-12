Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

The shares of Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on August 22, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mobile Mini Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on September 19, 2018, to Buy the MINI stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 10, 2018. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $45. Sidoti was of a view that MINI is Buy in its latest report on February 05, 2018. Needham thinks that MINI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $27.53 while ending the day at $28.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a -182.81% decline from the average session volume which is 394860.0 shares. MINI had ended its last session trading at $31.13. Mobile Mini Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.08, with a beta of 1.40. MINI 52-week low price stands at $29.02 while its 52-week high price is $45.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mobile Mini Inc. generated 8.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.81%. Mobile Mini Inc. has the potential to record 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.64% to reach $89.22/share. It started the day trading at $60.55 and traded between $54.83 and $55.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASH’s 50-day SMA is 75.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.93. The stock has a high of $81.82 for the year while the low is $58.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.50%, as 3.25M MINI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.61% of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 591.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Eminence Capital LP bought more ASH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Eminence Capital LP purchasing 8,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,635,178 shares of ASH, with a total valuation of $403,140,634. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ASH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $400,355,653 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares by 4.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,303,236 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 222,466 shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. which are valued at $379,393,503. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis. increased its Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 330,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,573,947 shares and is now valued at $184,140,168. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.