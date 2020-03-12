Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC), Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

The shares of LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LTC Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by CapitalOne in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that LTC is Underperform in its latest report on May 23, 2018. CapitalOne thinks that LTC is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $46.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $36.6975 while ending the day at $36.99. During the trading session, a total of 556796.0 shares were traded which represents a -106.31% decline from the average session volume which is 269880.0 shares. LTC had ended its last session trading at $40.34. LTC Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.60, with a beta of 0.41. LTC 52-week low price stands at $38.06 while its 52-week high price is $53.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.41%. LTC Properties Inc. has the potential to record 3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.90% to reach $19.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.40 and traded between $11.19 and $11.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EC’s 50-day SMA is 18.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.08. The stock has a high of $22.65 for the year while the low is $11.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.80%, as 7.21M LTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.95, while the P/B ratio is 1.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 798.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC sold more EC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC selling -1,391,488 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,155,929 shares of EC, with a total valuation of $143,952,147. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more EC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,142,773 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau. increased its Ecopetrol S.A. shares by 5.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,218,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 163,996 shares of Ecopetrol S.A. which are valued at $56,800,383. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ecopetrol S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 212,718 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,792,579 shares and is now valued at $49,289,019. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Ecopetrol S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.