Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

The shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 15, 2018, to Buy the INO stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2017. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Piper Jaffray was of a view that INO is Overweight in its latest report on June 08, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that INO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 24, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 337.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.95.

The shares of the company added by 46.84% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.34 while ending the day at $8.37. During the trading session, a total of 97.77 million shares were traded which represents a -373.25% decline from the average session volume which is 20.66 million shares. INO had ended its last session trading at $5.70. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 INO 52-week low price stands at $1.91 while its 52-week high price is $19.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 15.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.93%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ADVM as Upgrade on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that ADVM could surge by 46.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.30% to reach $17.20/share. It started the day trading at $10.30 and traded between $8.79 and $9.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADVM’s 50-day SMA is 12.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.65. The stock has a high of $16.81 for the year while the low is $4.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.75%, as 8.57M INO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.55% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more ADVM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 105,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,386,607 shares of ADVM, with a total valuation of $78,619,132. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more ADVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,627,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by 8.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,342,190 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,221 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which are valued at $53,452,359. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 99,413 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,169,387 shares and is now valued at $51,325,154. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.