Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX), Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

The shares of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DURECT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on March 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. Laidlaw was of a view that DRRX is Buy in its latest report on October 20, 2017. Stifel thinks that DRRX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 20, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 230.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.625 while ending the day at $1.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a 24.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. DRRX had ended its last session trading at $1.88. DURECT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 DRRX 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $3.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DURECT Corporation generated 34.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. DURECT Corporation has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.83% to reach $6.22/share. It started the day trading at $4.08 and traded between $3.4917 and $3.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENDP's 50-day SMA is 5.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.34. The stock has a high of $9.10 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.91%, as 31.02M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.91% of Endo International plc shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 6.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ENDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,170,280 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,859,462 shares of ENDP, with a total valuation of $181,384,230. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ENDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $164,205,322 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its Endo International plc shares by 12.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,470,405 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,580,486 shares of Endo International plc which are valued at $101,956,636. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Endo International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,293,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,283,700 shares and is now valued at $89,886,024. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Endo International plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.