Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

The shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Azul S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AZUL is Overweight in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Goldman thinks that AZUL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $200.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.04 while ending the day at $19.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -171.69% decline from the average session volume which is 535670.0 shares. AZUL had ended its last session trading at $23.15. AZUL 52-week low price stands at $17.92 while its 52-week high price is $44.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.92 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Azul S.A. generated 384.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.3%. Azul S.A. has the potential to record 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. BMO Capital Markets also rated NHI as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $82 suggesting that NHI could surge by 17.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $77.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.91% to reach $86.33/share. It started the day trading at $76.425 and traded between $70.48 and $70.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NHI’s 50-day SMA is 84.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.02. The stock has a high of $91.12 for the year while the low is $73.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.30%, as 1.03M AZUL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.40% of National Health Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.31, while the P/B ratio is 2.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 258.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 127,876 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,808,023 shares of NHI, with a total valuation of $556,419,720. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $282,328,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its National Health Investors Inc. shares by 7.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,485,380 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -124,812 shares of National Health Investors Inc. which are valued at $121,400,107. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(. decreased its National Health Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,282 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,094,695 shares and is now valued at $89,469,422. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of National Health Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.