Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -8.87% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $73.17 before closing at $73.69. Intraday shares traded counted 7.82 million, which was -98.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.94M. PLD’s previous close was $80.86 while the outstanding shares total 771.69M. The firm has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 30.84, with weekly volatility at 5.49% and ATR at 4.10. The PLD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $69.95 and a $99.79 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Prologis Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $56.87 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PLD attractive?

In related news, Chief Investment Officer, REILLY EUGENE F sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 81.88, for a total value of 450,340. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Investment Officer, REILLY EUGENE F now sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 571,200. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Olinger Thomas S sold 13,051 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 23. The shares were price at an average price of 82.25 per share, with a total market value of 1,073,393. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HAWKINS PHILIP L now holds 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 708,480. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.54%.

15 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Prologis Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $100.50.