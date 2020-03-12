Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -12.96% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $54.12 before closing at $55.15. Intraday shares traded counted 8.43 million, which was -162.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.21M. PSX’s previous close was $63.36 while the outstanding shares total 456.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 13.45, with weekly volatility at 9.49% and ATR at 4.19. The PSX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $60.20 and a $119.92 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Phillips 66 as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $25.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PSX attractive?

In related news, Director, LOWE JOHN E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 74.93, for a total value of 74,930. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, LOWE JOHN E now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 149,812. Also, Director, LOWE JOHN E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 76.71 per share, with a total market value of 153,413. Following this completion of disposal, the Vice President & Controller, Oyolu Chukwuemeka A. now holds 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,462. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

14 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Phillips 66. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PSX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $119.53.