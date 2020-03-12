Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Is Now On A Buy List

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -9.22% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.52 before closing at $15.85. Intraday shares traded counted 6.84 million, which was -124.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.05M. NTNX’s previous close was $17.46 while the outstanding shares total 205.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 15.30, with weekly volatility at 9.62% and ATR at 2.06. The NTNX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.75 and a $43.71 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Nutanix Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of NTNX attractive?

In related news, CEO and Chairman, Pandey Dheeraj sold 115,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.89, for a total value of 3,676,578. As the sale deal closes, the CEO and Chairman, Pandey Dheeraj now sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 311,857. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Williams Duston sold 24,865 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 32.19 per share, with a total market value of 800,404. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, Wall Tyler now holds 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 389,789. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

9 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nutanix Inc. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NTNX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.69.