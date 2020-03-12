New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -6.81% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.125 before closing at $10.26. Intraday shares traded counted 10.63 million, which was -120.91% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.81M. NYCB’s previous close was $11.01 while the outstanding shares total 465.71M. The firm has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.40, with weekly volatility at 6.18% and ATR at 0.45. The NYCB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.38 and a $13.79 high.

Investors have identified the tech company New York Community Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

NYCB were able to record 509.75 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -733.09 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 509.75 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, New York Community Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 450.68 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.73% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 208.21 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 242.47 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 465.71M with the revenue now reading 0.22 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NYCB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NYCB attractive?

In related news, Director, Dahya Hanif bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 26.31, for a total value of 43,148. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CIAMPA DOMINICK now bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 394,641. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NYCB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.95.