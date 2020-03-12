Mixed Analyst Attention: Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX), Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a – while its average price target is $1822.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 206.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.84.

The shares of the company added by 8.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.495 while ending the day at $1.99. During the trading session, a total of 19.07 million shares were traded which represents a -467.67% decline from the average session volume which is 3.36 million shares. SPEX had ended its last session trading at $1.83. Spherix Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SPEX 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $5.52.

The Spherix Incorporated generated 91000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.46% to reach $4.94/share. It started the day trading at $2.2553 and traded between $1.96 and $2.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPTX’s 50-day SMA is 2.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.56. The stock has a high of $3.18 for the year while the low is $0.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.22%, as 1.84M SPEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.90% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 903.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 151.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.54% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 978,454 shares of LPTX, with a total valuation of $2,358,074.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co. decreased its Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares by 55.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 660,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -840,724 shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,592,528. In the same vein, Sio Capital Management LLC decreased its Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 476,223 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 476,223 shares and is now valued at $1,147,697. Following these latest developments, around 9.83% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.