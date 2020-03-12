Mixed Analyst Attention: Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)

The shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seres Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2018, to Buy the MCRB stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on October 13, 2017. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 04, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. FBR & Co. was of a view that MCRB is Outperform in its latest report on February 01, 2017. FBR Capital thinks that MCRB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 12, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.59 while ending the day at $2.64. During the trading session, a total of 721894.0 shares were traded which represents a -227.37% decline from the average session volume which is 220510.0 shares. MCRB had ended its last session trading at $3.02. MCRB 52-week low price stands at $2.02 while its 52-week high price is $8.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seres Therapeutics Inc. generated 65.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -120.0%. Seres Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Scotia Howard Weil also rated CVEO as Downgrade on July 13, 2016, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CVEO could surge by 76.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.17% to reach $3.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.8179 and traded between $0.75 and $0.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVEO’s 50-day SMA is 1.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.29. The stock has a high of $2.53 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 548602.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.25%, as 519,801 MCRB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.41% of Civeo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 581.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Horizon Kinetics Asset Management. sold more CVEO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Horizon Kinetics Asset Management. selling -3,706,460 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,493,596 shares of CVEO, with a total valuation of $42,697,507.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Civeo Corporation shares by 11.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,719,170 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,028,498 shares of Civeo Corporation which are valued at $11,371,429. In the same vein, Prescott Group Capital Management. increased its Civeo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 486,873 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,618,800 shares and is now valued at $7,743,996. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Civeo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.