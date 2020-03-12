Mixed Analyst Attention: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP), MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

The shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $9 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.10% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.12 while ending the day at $9.17. During the trading session, a total of 678851.0 shares were traded which represents a -32.07% decline from the average session volume which is 514010.0 shares. COOP had ended its last session trading at $10.20. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $893.34 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.16, with a beta of 0.35. COOP 52-week low price stands at $6.57 while its 52-week high price is $14.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.46%. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.89% to reach $8.67/share. It started the day trading at $1.7678 and traded between $1.54 and $1.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEIP’s 50-day SMA is 2.2400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0300. The stock has a high of $3.41 for the year while the low is $1.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 81.57%, as 1.87M COOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.04% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 630.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.85% over the last six months.

BVF Partners LP meanwhile bought more MEIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,318,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by 165.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,415,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,750,000 shares of MEI Pharma Inc. which are valued at $8,521,272. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of MEI Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.