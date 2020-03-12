Mixed Analyst Attention: MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

The shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MakeMyTrip Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2019, to Underperform the MMYT stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that MMYT is Buy in its latest report on August 15, 2018. Nomura thinks that MMYT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.77 while ending the day at $17.16. During the trading session, a total of 715463.0 shares were traded which represents a -95.25% decline from the average session volume which is 366440.0 shares. MMYT had ended its last session trading at $18.84. MakeMyTrip Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 MMYT 52-week low price stands at $18.50 while its 52-week high price is $31.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MakeMyTrip Limited generated 163.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.29%. MakeMyTrip Limited has the potential to record -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is now rated as Outperform. Oppenheimer also rated WCC as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $74 suggesting that WCC could surge by 57.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.83% to reach $66.38/share. It started the day trading at $31.14 and traded between $27.94 and $28.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WCC’s 50-day SMA is 49.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.31. The stock has a high of $61.32 for the year while the low is $27.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.85%, as 2.95M MMYT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.19% of WESCO International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WCC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -180,091 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,940,681 shares of WCC, with a total valuation of $159,873,428. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more WCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $142,186,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,. decreased its WESCO International Inc. shares by 12.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,379,112 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -497,607 shares of WESCO International Inc. which are valued at $137,090,574. In the same vein, Blue Harbour Group LP decreased its WESCO International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,920,311 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,068,384 shares and is now valued at $83,914,339. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of WESCO International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.