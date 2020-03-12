Mixed Analyst Attention: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

The shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. Johnson Rice was of a view that MGY is Accumulate in its latest report on November 19, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that MGY is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.60 while ending the day at $4.81. During the trading session, a total of 4.46 million shares were traded which represents a -177.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. MGY had ended its last session trading at $5.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MGY 52-week low price stands at $3.58 while its 52-week high price is $14.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation generated 182.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 18, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) is now rated as Outperform. Robert W. Baird also rated PTI as Reiterated on December 12, 2017, with its price target of $25 suggesting that PTI could surge by 79.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.43% to reach $5.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.35 and traded between $1.16 and $1.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTI’s 50-day SMA is 1.8000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3400. The stock has a high of $4.72 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.26%, as 4.53M MGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.31% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.73% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,838,131 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares by 31.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,053,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -482,350 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,642,791. Following these latest developments, around 18.21% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.