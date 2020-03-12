Mixed Analyst Attention: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

The shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $40 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CL King advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Buy the GCO stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on August 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that GCO is Hold in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that GCO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.97 while ending the day at $24.11. During the trading session, a total of 582652.0 shares were traded which represents a -74.69% decline from the average session volume which is 333540.0 shares. GCO had ended its last session trading at $26.59. Genesco Inc. currently has a market cap of $363.82 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 0.62. Genesco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 GCO 52-week low price stands at $25.66 while its 52-week high price is $53.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genesco Inc. generated 55.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -63.91%. Genesco Inc. has the potential to record 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on June 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is now rated as Neutral. FBR & Co. also rated PPBI as Upgrade on May 01, 2017, with its price target of $44 suggesting that PPBI could surge by 46.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.69% to reach $35.33/share. It started the day trading at $20.68 and traded between $18.37 and $18.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PPBI’s 50-day SMA is 29.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.75. The stock has a high of $34.90 for the year while the low is $19.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.43%, as 2.61M GCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.24% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 434.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PPBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 14,197 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,207,813 shares of PPBI, with a total valuation of $212,007,810. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PPBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,350,471 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares by 13.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,018,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -605,317 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $103,786,206. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I. decreased its Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,886 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,537,220 shares and is now valued at $91,366,393. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.