Mixed Analyst Attention: Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA), Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

The shares of Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $120 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Copa Holdings S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. Barclays was of a view that CPA is Overweight in its latest report on July 29, 2019. UBS thinks that CPA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $131.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $63.4101 while ending the day at $63.89. During the trading session, a total of 665862.0 shares were traded which represents a -80.72% decline from the average session volume which is 368450.0 shares. CPA had ended its last session trading at $72.12. Copa Holdings S.A. currently has a market cap of $2.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.80, with a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CPA 52-week low price stands at $69.00 while its 52-week high price is $116.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Copa Holdings S.A. generated 225.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.76%. Copa Holdings S.A. has the potential to record 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.2867 and traded between $0.178 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMDI’s 50-day SMA is 0.4600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2600. The stock has a high of $3.47 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 517636.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.19%, as 570,384 CPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of Titan Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 330.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.34% over the last six months.