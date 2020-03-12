Mixed Analyst Attention: Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.96 while ending the day at $2.97. During the trading session, a total of 4.14 million shares were traded which represents a -42.88% decline from the average session volume which is 2.9 million shares. CLNY had ended its last session trading at $3.41. CLNY 52-week low price stands at $2.55 while its 52-week high price is $6.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Colony Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $101. Pivotal Research Group also rated COLM as Reiterated on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $110 suggesting that COLM could surge by 31.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $75.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.24% to reach $101.40/share. It started the day trading at $73.52 and traded between $67.82 and $69.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COLM’s 50-day SMA is 91.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.50. The stock has a high of $109.44 for the year while the low is $70.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.85%, as 2.90M CLNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.83% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.08, while the P/B ratio is 2.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 566.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more COLM shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 275,390 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,320,311 shares of COLM, with a total valuation of $269,941,284. Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL. meanwhile bought more COLM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $241,322,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Columbia Sportswear Company shares by 83.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,543,662 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,158,302 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company which are valued at $206,799,721. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Columbia Sportswear Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 81,974 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,056,493 shares and is now valued at $85,892,881. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Columbia Sportswear Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.