Mixed Analyst Attention: Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

The shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cassava Sciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 324.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.96 while ending the day at $4.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a 75.85% incline from the average session volume which is 4.65 million shares. SAVA had ended its last session trading at $4.98. Cassava Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 20.10 SAVA 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $10.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cassava Sciences Inc. generated 17.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Cassava Sciences Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.59% to reach $46.00/share. It started the day trading at $44.455 and traded between $40.25 and $41.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that Z’s 50-day SMA is 49.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.06. The stock has a high of $66.68 for the year while the low is $28.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.26%, as 28.68M SAVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.71% of Zillow Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Caledonia (Private) Investments P. bought more Z shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P. purchasing 742,186 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,013,357 shares of Z, with a total valuation of $2,009,905,454. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more Z shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $630,839,852 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Zillow Group Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,825,102 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,515 shares of Zillow Group Inc. which are valued at $548,338,943. In the same vein, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its Zillow Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,272,485 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,722,324 shares and is now valued at $542,602,902. Following these latest developments, around 1.49% of Zillow Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.