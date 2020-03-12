Mixed Analyst Attention: Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH), Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

The shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beazer Homes USA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $22. JP Morgan was of a view that BZH is Overweight in its latest report on September 14, 2017. Wedbush thinks that BZH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.35 while ending the day at $9.44. During the trading session, a total of 567127.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.59% decline from the average session volume which is 389530.0 shares. BZH had ended its last session trading at $10.57. BZH 52-week low price stands at $8.89 while its 52-week high price is $17.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beazer Homes USA Inc. generated 60.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -122.22%. Beazer Homes USA Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Imperial Capital also rated PVAC as Initiated on April 29, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that PVAC could surge by 89.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.85% to reach $47.33/share. It started the day trading at $6.12 and traded between $4.845 and $5.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVAC’s 50-day SMA is 21.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.04. The stock has a high of $58.28 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.16%, as 1.64M BZH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.12% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 229.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -62.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PVAC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 62,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,979,619 shares of PVAC, with a total valuation of $31,475,942.

Similarly, Strategic Value Partners LLC decreased its Penn Virginia Corporation shares by 9.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,390,069 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -150,565 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation which are valued at $22,102,097. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Penn Virginia Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.