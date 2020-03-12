MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -7.45% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.175 before closing at $10.43. Intraday shares traded counted 6.96 million, which was -135.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.96M. MTG’s previous close was $11.27 while the outstanding shares total 355.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.63, and a growth ratio of 3.07. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 20.58, with weekly volatility at 6.82% and ATR at 0.54. The MTG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.85 and a $15.24 high.

Investors have identified the tech company MGIC Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

In related news, VP-Chief Accounting Officer, Sperber Julie K. sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.28, for a total value of 79,012. As the sale deal closes, the Vice Chairman, SINKS PATRICK now sold 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 284,569. Also, Vice Chairman, SINKS PATRICK sold 25,342 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 19. The shares were price at an average price of 14.20 per share, with a total market value of 359,856. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice Chairman, SINKS PATRICK now holds 16,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 233,988. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

9 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MGIC Investment Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.50.