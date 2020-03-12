LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB): The Fundamentals Have Changed

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -9.61% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $53.93 before closing at $54.00. Intraday shares traded counted 6.58 million, which was -179.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.35M. LYB’s previous close was $59.74 while the outstanding shares total 342.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.40, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.62, and a growth ratio of 1.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 20.17, with weekly volatility at 7.58% and ATR at 4.03. The LYB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $57.83 and a $98.91 high.

Investors have identified the tech company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of LYB attractive?

In related news, VP Health Safety & Environment, Foley Kimberly A bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 60.18, for a total value of 88,164. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn, Guilfoyle James D now bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,793. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 64.51 per share, with a total market value of 473,890. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, I&D, Rhenman Torkel now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,565. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LYB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $98.05.