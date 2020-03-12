Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -7.82% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $33.71 before closing at $34.40. Intraday shares traded counted 7.32 million, which was 55.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 16.29M. LK’s previous close was $37.32 while the outstanding shares total 274.50M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.84, with weekly volatility at 8.82% and ATR at 3.45. The LK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.71 and a $51.38 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Luckin Coffee Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of LK attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.61%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.18.