Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

The shares of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WisdomTree Investments Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that WETF is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 13, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that WETF is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.82 while ending the day at $2.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a 13.43% incline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. WETF had ended its last session trading at $3.35. WisdomTree Investments Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 WETF 52-week low price stands at $3.17 while its 52-week high price is $8.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.50% to reach $50.55/share. It started the day trading at $30.19 and traded between $28.35 and $28.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLS’s 50-day SMA is 45.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.28. The stock has a high of $54.16 for the year while the low is $28.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.47%, as 4.01M WETF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.86% of Flowserve Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.76, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 877.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. bought more FLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. purchasing 175,939 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,550,570 shares of FLS, with a total valuation of $705,357,408. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $555,827,579 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Eagle Investment Management. increased its Flowserve Corporation shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,116,082 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 53,150 shares of Flowserve Corporation which are valued at $486,945,336. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Flowserve Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,853 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,720,523 shares and is now valued at $350,477,819. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Flowserve Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.