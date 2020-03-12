Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

The shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1.25 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TETRA Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Hold the TTI stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Raymond James was of a view that TTI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on December 13, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that TTI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.85% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.4499 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -73.36% decline from the average session volume which is 739820.0 shares. TTI had ended its last session trading at $0.51. TETRA Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TTI 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $2.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TETRA Technologies Inc. generated 35.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 233.33%. TETRA Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Stifel also rated MTDR as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that MTDR could surge by 90.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.84% to reach $21.53/share. It started the day trading at $2.45 and traded between $1.85 and $1.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTDR’s 50-day SMA is 13.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.50. The stock has a high of $22.25 for the year while the low is $1.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.53%, as 25.01M TTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.89% of Matador Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -79.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 440,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,393,714 shares of MTDR, with a total valuation of $119,475,403. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,260,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Matador Resources Company shares by 14.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,565,986 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 943,107 shares of Matador Resources Company which are valued at $72,936,105. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Matador Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 639,279 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,471,321 shares and is now valued at $62,383,534. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Matador Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.