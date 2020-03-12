Is UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Still Worth A Bite?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -5.39% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.41 before closing at $9.48. Intraday shares traded counted 8.75 million, which was -149.34% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.51M. UBS’s previous close was $10.02 while the outstanding shares total 3.98B. The firm has a beta of 1.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.31, and a growth ratio of 0.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.55, with weekly volatility at 5.40% and ATR at 0.47. The UBS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.00 and a $13.55 high.

Investors have identified the tech company UBS Group AG as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $37.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of UBS attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, UBS Group AG bought 347,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.55, for a total value of 4,705,468. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, UBS Group AG now bought 10,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 137,514. Also, 10% Owner, UBS Group AG bought 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.31 per share, with a total market value of 124,382. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, UBS Group AG now holds 347,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,708,259.

9 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UBS Group AG. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UBS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.