Is There A Value in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) And Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SENS)

The shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunrun Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Overweight the RUN stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on June 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Barclays was of a view that RUN is Overweight in its latest report on May 16, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that RUN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.99% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.21 while ending the day at $15.05. During the trading session, a total of 4.22 million shares were traded which represents a -59.87% decline from the average session volume which is 2.64 million shares. RUN had ended its last session trading at $16.72. Sunrun Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 75.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.95, with a beta of 0.41. Sunrun Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RUN 52-week low price stands at $12.90 while its 52-week high price is $23.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sunrun Inc. generated 363.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 220.0%. Sunrun Inc. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SENS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Canaccord Genuity also rated SENS as Downgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $1 suggesting that SENS could surge by 44.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.60% to reach $1.95/share. It started the day trading at $1.28 and traded between $1.06 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SENS’s 50-day SMA is 1.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.20. The stock has a high of $3.21 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.70%, as 37.11M RUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.16% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC sold more SENS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC selling -279,361 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,780,806 shares of SENS, with a total valuation of $22,093,128. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SENS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,706,692 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares by 8.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,638,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -678,437 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc. which are valued at $10,693,941. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 48,732 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,549,365 shares and is now valued at $10,569,111. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.