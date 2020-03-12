Is There A Value in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) And NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

The shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.779 while ending the day at $0.78. During the trading session, a total of 967602.0 shares were traded which represents a -26.74% decline from the average session volume which is 763430.0 shares. SEEL had ended its last session trading at $0.86. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 SEEL 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $4.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Seelos Therapeutics Inc. generated 15.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.66% to reach $32.86/share. It started the day trading at $27.86 and traded between $24.00 and $24.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEO’s 50-day SMA is 31.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.34. The stock has a high of $34.97 for the year while the low is $18.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.14%, as 5.37M SEEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.75% of NeoGenomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 339.45, while the P/B ratio is 5.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 864.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 335,971 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,537,265 shares of NEO, with a total valuation of $411,840,717. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $291,897,163 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of NeoGenomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.