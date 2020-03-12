Is There A Value in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) And JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

The shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Onconova Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Laidlaw in its report released on April 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ONTX is Overweight in its latest report on July 01, 2015. H.C. Wainwright thinks that ONTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 250.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.35 while ending the day at $0.36. During the trading session, a total of 7.38 million shares were traded which represents a 65.79% incline from the average session volume which is 21.56 million shares. ONTX had ended its last session trading at $0.40. ONTX 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $4.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Onconova Therapeutics Inc. generated 4.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.29% to reach $26.14/share. It started the day trading at $16.37 and traded between $14.35 and $14.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JELD’s 50-day SMA is 22.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.71. The stock has a high of $27.00 for the year while the low is $15.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.75%, as 1.97M ONTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.54, while the P/B ratio is 1.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 811.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pzena Investment Management LLC bought more JELD shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pzena Investment Management LLC purchasing 294,501 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,976,393 shares of JELD, with a total valuation of $149,956,188. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more JELD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,887,629 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,904,498 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,240 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. which are valued at $111,004,562. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,784 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,415,100 shares and is now valued at $83,003,880. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.