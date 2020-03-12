Is There A Value in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) And Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

The shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MRC Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $9. Scotiabank was of a view that MRC is Sector Outperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Cowen thinks that MRC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.32.

The shares of the company added by 12.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.36 while ending the day at $5.05. During the trading session, a total of 2.8 million shares were traded which represents a -181.17% decline from the average session volume which is 994180.0 shares. MRC had ended its last session trading at $4.48. MRC Global Inc. currently has a market cap of $439.25 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.39, with a beta of 1.96. MRC Global Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MRC 52-week low price stands at $3.68 while its 52-week high price is $18.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MRC Global Inc. generated 32.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 227.27%. MRC Global Inc. has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on March 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.45% to reach $6.29/share. It started the day trading at $1.975 and traded between $1.80 and $1.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFMD’s 50-day SMA is 2.6100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7900. The stock has a high of $4.68 for the year while the low is $1.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.73%, as 4.90M MRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.64% of Affimed N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 757.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more AFMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 28.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 1,277,955 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,801,222 shares of AFMD, with a total valuation of $13,690,884. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,620,151 worth of shares.

Similarly, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its Affimed N.V. shares by 5,008.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,010,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,931,655 shares of Affimed N.V. which are valued at $9,463,966. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Affimed N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,070,402 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,070,402 shares and is now valued at $7,246,149. Following these latest developments, around 7.50% of Affimed N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.