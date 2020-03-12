Is There A Value in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) And Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

The shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that ITUB is Overweight in its latest report on August 01, 2019. Goldman thinks that ITUB is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.08% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.275 while ending the day at $5.53. During the trading session, a total of 65.92 million shares were traded which represents a -166.79% decline from the average session volume which is 24.71 million shares. ITUB had ended its last session trading at $6.15. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. currently has a market cap of $53.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.99, with a beta of 0.74. ITUB 52-week low price stands at $5.61 while its 52-week high price is $9.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.26%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has the potential to record 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on July 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.82% to reach $44.75/share. It started the day trading at $24.94 and traded between $21.29 and $21.52 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $55.12 for the year while the low is $23.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.53%, as 3.69M ITUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.15% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Viking Global Investors LP sold more ADPT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Viking Global Investors LP selling -4,912,899 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,493,708 shares of ADPT, with a total valuation of $941,173,195. Matrix Capital Management Co. LP meanwhile sold more ADPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $432,860,184 worth of shares.

Similarly, Senator Investment Group LP decreased its Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares by 29.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,613,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,500,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which are valued at $101,527,689. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I. decreased its Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,495,074 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,201,998 shares and is now valued at $61,876,144. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.