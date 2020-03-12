Is There A Value in Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) And 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

The shares of Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Conn’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on December 10, 2019, to Neutral the CONN stock while also putting a $23.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on July 11, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Stifel was of a view that CONN is Hold in its latest report on June 08, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that CONN is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.61 while ending the day at $5.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -1.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. CONN had ended its last session trading at $6.80. Conn’s Inc. currently has a market cap of $176.1 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.10, with a beta of 1.38. Conn’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 CONN 52-week low price stands at $6.07 while its 52-week high price is $27.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Conn’s Inc. generated 53.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.38%. Conn’s Inc. has the potential to record 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $96. Citigroup also rated TXG as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that TXG could surge by 39.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.63% to reach $99.60/share. It started the day trading at $64.00 and traded between $57.41 and $60.76 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $108.36 for the year while the low is $45.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.65%, as 1.97M CONN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.55% of 10x Genomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 376.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.52%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co. bought more TXG shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co. purchasing 442,533 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,056,478 shares of TXG, with a total valuation of $243,601,297.

Similarly, JS Capital Management LLC decreased its 10x Genomics Inc. shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,674,780 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,500 shares of 10x Genomics Inc. which are valued at $133,479,966. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem. decreased its 10x Genomics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 615,528 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,070,491 shares and is now valued at $85,318,133. Following these latest developments, around 7.50% of 10x Genomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.