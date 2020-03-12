Is Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Worth A Bite?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -5.77% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $79.09 before closing at $79.84. Intraday shares traded counted 6.68 million, which was -25.15% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.34M. PM’s previous close was $84.73 while the outstanding shares total 1.57B. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.33, and a growth ratio of 2.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.57, with weekly volatility at 4.84% and ATR at 3.57. The PM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $69.27 and a $92.74 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Philip Morris International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $125.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PM attractive?

In related news, Pres Ext Aff & Gen Counsel, FIRESTONE MARC S sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 86.27, for a total value of 1,897,984. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, CALANTZOPOULOS ANDRE now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,375,000. Also, Director, CAMILLERI LOUIS C sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 88.33 per share, with a total market value of 2,649,933. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr. VP, Commercial, Barth Werner now holds 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 895,788. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Philip Morris International Inc. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $96.60.