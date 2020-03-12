Is New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Giving A Buy Signal?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -5.76% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.56 before closing at $13.75. Intraday shares traded counted 9.06 million, which was -84.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.92M. NRZ’s previous close was $14.59 while the outstanding shares total 426.13M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.90, with weekly volatility at 4.68% and ATR at 0.62. The NRZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.63 and a $17.66 high.

Investors have identified the tech company New Residential Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of NRZ attractive?

In related news, Director, Sloves Andrew bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.93, for a total value of 15,930. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, MCGINNIS ROBERT now bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,777. Also, Director, Sloves Andrew bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.65 per share, with a total market value of 29,974. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Saltzman David now holds 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 236,139. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

9 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New Residential Investment Corp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NRZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.23.