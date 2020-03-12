Is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Giving A Buy Signal?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -5.11% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $23.74 before closing at $24.12. Intraday shares traded counted 6.86 million, which was -94.87% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.52M. KKR’s previous close was $25.42 while the outstanding shares total 887.47M. The firm has a beta of 1.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.81, and a growth ratio of 2.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28.94, with weekly volatility at 6.63% and ATR at 1.54. The KKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.01 and a $34.14 high.

Investors have identified the tech company KKR & Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of KKR attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Lewin Robert H bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 28.38, for a total value of 1,419,000. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, KKR Stream Holdings LLC now sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 107,360,000. Also, General Counsel and Secretary, Sorkin David sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 33.03 per share, with a total market value of 233,588. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, KKR Fund Holdings L.P. now holds 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,480,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

12 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KKR & Co. Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.86.