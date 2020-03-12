Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)?

The shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unit Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2018. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on December 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. MKM Partners was of a view that UNT is Neutral in its latest report on December 06, 2018. SunTrust thinks that UNT is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.212 while ending the day at $0.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a 37.51% incline from the average session volume which is 2.81 million shares. UNT had ended its last session trading at $0.25. Unit Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UNT 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Unit Corporation generated 612000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 190.0%. Unit Corporation has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.39% to reach $7.38/share. It started the day trading at $4.3499 and traded between $3.68 and $3.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRWG’s 50-day SMA is 4.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.34. The stock has a high of $6.78 for the year while the low is $2.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 366719.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.23%, as 459,243 UNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 411.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Navy Capital Green Management LLC bought more GRWG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Navy Capital Green Management LLC purchasing 25,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 971,094 shares of GRWG, with a total valuation of $5,370,150. JW Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more GRWG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,351,608 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 7.80% of GrowGeneration Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.