Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)?

The shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2019, to Neutral the SMLP stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Robert W. Baird was of a view that SMLP is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SMLP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.00 while ending the day at $1.02. During the trading session, a total of 509862.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.41% decline from the average session volume which is 479150.0 shares. SMLP had ended its last session trading at $1.16. Summit Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SMLP 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $10.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Midstream Partners LP generated 32.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.12%. Summit Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. RBC Capital Mkts also rated XERS as Initiated on July 16, 2018, with its price target of $24 suggesting that XERS could surge by 85.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.45% to reach $15.60/share. It started the day trading at $2.50 and traded between $1.90 and $2.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XERS’s 50-day SMA is 5.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.67. The stock has a high of $12.98 for the year while the low is $1.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.20%, as 1.51M SMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.46% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 526.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.21% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,000,641 shares of XERS, with a total valuation of $10,682,282. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more XERS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,196,516 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.