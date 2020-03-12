Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 395.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.42% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.72 while ending the day at $1.74. During the trading session, a total of 687723.0 shares were traded which represents a 60.92% incline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. ONCY had ended its last session trading at $1.90. ONCY 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $6.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oncolytics Biotech Inc. generated 10.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.53%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $69. Guggenheim also rated ACAD as Initiated on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that ACAD could surge by 34.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.10% to reach $56.40/share. It started the day trading at $40.78 and traded between $36.71 and $36.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACAD’s 50-day SMA is 42.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.90. The stock has a high of $53.70 for the year while the low is $21.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.24%, as 11.72M ONCY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.39% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.55% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 40,854,586 shares of ACAD, with a total valuation of $1,746,125,006. Fidelity Management & Research Co. meanwhile sold more ACAD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $892,298,879 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I. increased its ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 30.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,241,014 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,064,861 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $565,920,938. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 96,268 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,373,113 shares and is now valued at $443,346,850. Following these latest developments, around 0.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.