Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)?

The shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Outperform the LL stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $10. Wedbush was of a view that LL is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that LL is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.96 while ending the day at $8.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a 30.92% incline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. LL had ended its last session trading at $8.77. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $237.26 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.82, with a beta of 1.44. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 LL 52-week low price stands at $6.59 while its 52-week high price is $14.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. generated 8.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 130.36%. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.92% to reach $14.47/share. It started the day trading at $7.7229 and traded between $7.01 and $7.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBVT's 50-day SMA is 10.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.14. The stock has a high of $13.49 for the year while the low is $6.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.60%, as 3.73M DBVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.30% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 508.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more DBVT shares, increasing its portfolio by 165.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchasing 9,104,704 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,614,264 shares of DBVT, with a total valuation of $143,073,645.

Similarly, Deerfield Management Company LP increased its DBV Technologies S.A. shares by 48.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,756,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,554,778 shares of DBV Technologies S.A. which are valued at $46,561,240. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its DBV Technologies S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 705,529 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,495,560 shares and is now valued at $44,011,532.