Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)?

The shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IAMGOLD Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. Desjardins was of a view that IAG is Hold in its latest report on June 07, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that IAG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.47 while ending the day at $2.52. During the trading session, a total of 5.93 million shares were traded which represents a 11.59% incline from the average session volume which is 6.71 million shares. IAG had ended its last session trading at $2.75. IAMGOLD Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 IAG 52-week low price stands at $2.28 while its 52-week high price is $4.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IAMGOLD Corporation generated 830.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. IAMGOLD Corporation has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Pivotal Research Group also rated CROX as Reiterated on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that CROX could surge by 53.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.00% to reach $43.57/share. It started the day trading at $22.66 and traded between $20.05 and $20.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CROX’s 50-day SMA is 36.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.01. The stock has a high of $43.79 for the year while the low is $17.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.34%, as 3.54M IAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.38% of Crocs Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.19, while the P/B ratio is 10.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CROX shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,083,712 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,808,682 shares of CROX, with a total valuation of $256,693,208. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CROX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $176,143,099 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Crocs Inc. shares by 28.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,801,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,051,432 shares of Crocs Inc. which are valued at $125,650,858. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Crocs Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,304 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,834,829 shares and is now valued at $74,187,475. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Crocs Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.