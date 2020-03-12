Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)?

The shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eldorado Gold Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $7.50. National Bank Financial was of a view that EGO is Outperform in its latest report on September 12, 2019. National Bank Financial thinks that EGO is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 147.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.42 while ending the day at $7.56. During the trading session, a total of 3.07 million shares were traded which represents a 8.76% incline from the average session volume which is 3.37 million shares. EGO had ended its last session trading at $8.39. Eldorado Gold Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.24, with a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 EGO 52-week low price stands at $3.05 while its 52-week high price is $11.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eldorado Gold Corporation generated 130.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 184.62%. Eldorado Gold Corporation has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Susquehanna also rated RLGY as Downgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that RLGY could surge by 46.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.21% to reach $11.08/share. It started the day trading at $6.638 and traded between $5.84 and $5.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RLGY’s 50-day SMA is 10.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.12. The stock has a high of $13.88 for the year while the low is $4.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.02%, as 25.96M EGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.76% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RLGY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,217,621 shares of RLGY, with a total valuation of $168,877,347. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RLGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,711,671 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southeastern Asset Management, In. decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,576,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. which are valued at $153,668,169. In the same vein, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 226,819 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,696,104 shares and is now valued at $136,232,884. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.