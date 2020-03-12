Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)?

The shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unisys Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2017. Sidoti was of a view that UIS is Buy in its latest report on March 29, 2016. Oppenheimer thinks that UIS is worth Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 21, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.32 while ending the day at $10.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -13.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. UIS had ended its last session trading at $11.48. UIS 52-week low price stands at $6.39 while its 52-week high price is $18.13.

The Unisys Corporation generated 538.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.17%.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.15% to reach $31.43/share. It started the day trading at $21.10 and traded between $19.22 and $19.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GIL’s 50-day SMA is 27.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.51. The stock has a high of $40.40 for the year while the low is $20.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.92%, as 2.39M UIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.19% of Gildan Activewear Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.19, while the P/B ratio is 2.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 742.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. bought more GIL shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. purchasing 2,900,259 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,548,925 shares of GIL, with a total valuation of $400,814,964. The Caisse de dépôt et placement. meanwhile bought more GIL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $257,264,840 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Gildan Activewear Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,842,452 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -148,949 shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. which are valued at $238,384,187. In the same vein, Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its Gildan Activewear Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,841,393 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,489,008 shares and is now valued at $205,603,774. Following these latest developments, around 8.40% of Gildan Activewear Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.