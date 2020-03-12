Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)?

The shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tata Motors Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. Nomura was of a view that TTM is Neutral in its latest report on February 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TTM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.42% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.40 while ending the day at $6.45. During the trading session, a total of 3.62 million shares were traded which represents a -119.35% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. TTM had ended its last session trading at $7.20. TTM 52-week low price stands at $6.63 while its 52-week high price is $17.14.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.14%. Tata Motors Limited has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. JP Morgan also rated BLMN as Downgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that BLMN could surge by 52.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.98% to reach $24.86/share. It started the day trading at $13.34 and traded between $11.49 and $11.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLMN’s 50-day SMA is 20.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.68. The stock has a high of $24.29 for the year while the low is $12.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 62.83%, as 5.06M TTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.61% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.18, while the P/B ratio is 5.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BLMN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -37,528 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,358,471 shares of BLMN, with a total valuation of $222,328,893. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BLMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $198,459,797 worth of shares.

Similarly, JANA Partners LLC decreased its Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,404,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. which are valued at $115,213,789. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 416,339 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,060,286 shares and is now valued at $91,034,545. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.