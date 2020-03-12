Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)?

The shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Oppenheimer was of a view that RCKT is Outperform in its latest report on February 05, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that RCKT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.24 while ending the day at $15.99. During the trading session, a total of 726467.0 shares were traded which represents a -64.51% decline from the average session volume which is 441600.0 shares. RCKT had ended its last session trading at $18.26. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.10 RCKT 52-week low price stands at $10.76 while its 52-week high price is $27.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 185.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.26%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.04% to reach $8.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.28 and traded between $0.238 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTNP’s 50-day SMA is 0.2700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5300. The stock has a high of $2.18 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.54%, as 6.08M RCKT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.88% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.14% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more TTNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $137,000 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.34% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.